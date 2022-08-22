Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0009 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $145,571.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.16 or 0.00892620 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,147.82 or 0.99791218 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

