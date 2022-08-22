Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $192.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

