Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.94 Million

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Samoyedcoin has a total market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Samoyedcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Samoyedcoin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00780403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Samoyedcoin Coin Profile
Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin.
Samoyedcoin Coin Trading
