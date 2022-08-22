Sanshu Inu 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,047.00 (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $17,047.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sanshu Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sanshu Inu

Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Sanshu Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanshu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sanshu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanshu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.