Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires 27,090 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.08% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.34. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MD shares. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.