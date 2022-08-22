Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 3.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,264. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

