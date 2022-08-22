Sasco Capital Inc. CT Invests $1.13 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DTM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.87. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

