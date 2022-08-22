Sasco Capital Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,340 shares during the quarter. JELD-WEN accounts for about 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 75,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,078,706.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 218,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,967. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.21. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

