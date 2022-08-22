Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 491,350 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491,350 shares during the quarter. Nielsen comprises approximately 3.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.25% of Nielsen worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 47.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Performance

NLSN stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,184. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.