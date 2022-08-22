Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 92,730 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,730 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up about 3.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.41% of Graphic Packaging worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,072,000 after acquiring an additional 379,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,418,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 98,820 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $23.09. 14,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

