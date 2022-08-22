SBA Communications (SBAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $367.00 to $389.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $408.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00.

7/20/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $424.00 to $381.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $393.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $383.00 to $347.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $5.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.98. The company had a trading volume of 377,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,714. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,152 shares of company stock valued at $29,512,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

