Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($71.43) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of G24 stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching €56.90 ($58.06). 116,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.83. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52 week high of €73.08 ($74.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 55.78.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

