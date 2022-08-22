Scry.info Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $347,141.72 and $29,850.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003768 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00081332 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

