Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.95 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -9.79.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,880.72.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

