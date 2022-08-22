Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Hits $169,081.97 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $169,081.97 and approximately $23,152.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00784209 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Seigniorage Shares Profile
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares
Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.