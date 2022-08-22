SelfKey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $23.50 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and $23.16 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00129272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081186 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

According to CryptoCompare, "SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. "

