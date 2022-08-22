Shardus Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $15,837.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shardus has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00524285 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.02014998 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001833 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005252 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00235812 BTC.
Shardus Profile
Shardus is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
