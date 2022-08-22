Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $7.14 billion and $433.69 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00779373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.