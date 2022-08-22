Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

