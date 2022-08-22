Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Signify Health Stock Down 2.4 %

SGFY opened at $21.20 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Institutional Trading of Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Signify Health by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 329,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

