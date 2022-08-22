Siren Price Hits $0.0662 on Top Exchanges (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Siren coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siren has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siren has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siren Coin Profile

Siren (CRYPTO:SI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

