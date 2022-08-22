SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 65,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,965,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $17,935,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 183,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 256.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 364,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

