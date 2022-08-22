Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Gregory J. Szabo Acquires 10,000 Shares

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) Director Gregory J. Szabo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,817. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 267,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

