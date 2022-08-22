Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO) Senior Officer Sean Edward Denomey Sells 4,461 Shares

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sean Edward Denomey sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$99,034.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,559,681.20.

Softchoice Co. has a 52-week low of C$10.51 and a 52-week high of C$20.19.

Softchoice Corporation (Softchoice) is a Canada-based company, which is a business-to-business direct marketer of information technology (IT) hardware, software and services to small, medium and large businesses and public sector institutions. Softchoice also provides network managed services. It helps organizations manage their IT infrastructure throughout the technology life cycle from assessment, design and solution architecture to procurement, project management, implementation, ongoing asset management and disposal.

