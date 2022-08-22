Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO) Senior Officer Sean Edward Denomey Sells 4,461 Shares

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sean Edward Denomey sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$99,034.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,559,681.20.
Softchoice Price Performance
Softchoice Co. has a 52-week low of C$10.51 and a 52-week high of C$20.19.
Softchoice Company Profile
