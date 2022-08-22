SORA Validator Token (VAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,058.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $52,196.16 and $49,058.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,090.25 or 0.99972226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00051218 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00026521 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

