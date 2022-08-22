Southwestern Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 28,436 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 18,895 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $7.85. 986,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,364,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

