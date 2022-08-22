SpaceChain (SPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,285.00

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $16,285.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One SpaceChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.