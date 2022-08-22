SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Hamilton Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,736 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 38.5% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC owned approximately 4.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $600,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,893. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

