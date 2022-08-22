SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,641,000 after buying an additional 106,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

