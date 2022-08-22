SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.03

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 32667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,670 shares of company stock worth $866,852. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after buying an additional 426,987 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.