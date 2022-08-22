STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $96.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 326.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

