Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00080724 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

