Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

SBUX stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,354. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

