State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $503.54 on Monday. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

