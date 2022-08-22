State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 230,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,831,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $456.98 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

