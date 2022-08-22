StealthGas (GASS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

StealthGas Price Performance

GASS stock remained flat at $2.55 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,735. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GASS. StockNews.com lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

