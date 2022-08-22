StealthGas (GASS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.
StealthGas Price Performance
GASS stock remained flat at $2.55 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,735. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.
Institutional Trading of StealthGas
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on GASS. StockNews.com lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.