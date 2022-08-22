Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.32% of Stericycle worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $52.27. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

