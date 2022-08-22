Stewart Asset Management LLC Buys 23,203 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 7.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.