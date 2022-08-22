Stewart Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.0% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.