Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Summit Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,041 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,544% compared to the average daily volume of 115 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

SMMT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 535,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,342. The company has a market cap of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

