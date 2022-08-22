StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Price Performance

NYSE:ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Campus Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

