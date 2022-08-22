StockNews.com Downgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Hold

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.3 %

APH stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.42. 1,091,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,389. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,434,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,516,000 after acquiring an additional 225,062 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 181.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 177,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,018,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

