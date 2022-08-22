StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

