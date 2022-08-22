StockNews.com Lowers H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $47.75 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.