StockNews.com Upgrades Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
NYSE:PZN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
