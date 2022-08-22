StockNews.com Upgrades Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth $3,328,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 308,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 17.7% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 291,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

