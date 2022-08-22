StoneX Group Inc. Buys 15,307 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1,386.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 2.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $283.19. 76,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

