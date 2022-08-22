StoneX Group Inc. Has $514,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $44.68. 311,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,361,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

