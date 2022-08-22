StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores comprises about 0.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $3,196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

