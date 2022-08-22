StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 784 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.55. The company had a trading volume of 63,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,809. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.80.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

