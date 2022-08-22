StoneX Group Inc. Sells 6,025 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.52. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,630. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

